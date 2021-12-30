Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Position Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

MTH opened at $120.63 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

