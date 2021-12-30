-$0.60 EPS Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,834,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,732,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of -0.28. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

