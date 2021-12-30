Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.