Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.