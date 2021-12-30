DA Davidson Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $420.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Shares of HD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,019. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.99. The company has a market cap of $429.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

