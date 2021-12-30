BonFi (BNF) Achieves Market Cap of $523,961.53

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, BonFi has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $523,961.53 and approximately $104,653.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00042528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006989 BTC.

About BonFi

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

