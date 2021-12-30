Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.36 on Major Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $20.06 million and approximately $10,434.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,153.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.43 or 0.00914942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00258528 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00022829 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

