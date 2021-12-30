ScPrime Trading Up 13.8% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002418 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $45.73 million and $85,041.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00021310 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 39,964,795 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

