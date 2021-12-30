Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $79,981.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $172.88 million and $79,981.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00009614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

