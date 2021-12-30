Idena (IDNA) Trading Down 9% This Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $530,403.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00181439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.79 or 0.00219326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00031547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.70 or 0.07811964 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,366,614 coins and its circulating supply is 55,065,165 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

