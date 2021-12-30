GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Capitalization of $326,718.93 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $326,718.93 and $66.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,320.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.44 or 0.07855804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00313849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.00913722 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.00468897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00258065 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars.

