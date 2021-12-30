Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.41. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 526 shares.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

