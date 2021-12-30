YOYOW Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,921.00 (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One YOYOW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YOYOW has traded down 1% against the dollar. YOYOW has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $90,921.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006980 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (YOYOW) is a coin. It launched on August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,056,473,905 coins and its circulating supply is 508,674,434 coins. YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org . YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOYOW directly using U.S. dollars.

