Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) PT Raised to $6.00 at B. Riley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $695.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.