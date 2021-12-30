Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $19.37. Molecular Partners shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 364 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on MOLN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

