Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.02. Kore Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 723 shares.

KORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Kore Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.