Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.02. Kore Group shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 723 shares.
KORE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13.
About Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
