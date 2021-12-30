CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $33.72

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.72, but opened at $32.94. CureVac shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 2,595 shares traded.
CVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47.
About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
