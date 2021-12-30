HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $34.61

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $33.91. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 642 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.