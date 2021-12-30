HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $34.61

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.61, but opened at $33.91. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 642 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

