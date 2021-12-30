Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $227,000 in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSR. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $119.18 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $82.65 and a twelve month high of $119.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.09.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

