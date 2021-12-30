Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 13,389 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.