Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,551,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161,272 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $401,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 207,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 125,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $160.65 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895 over the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

