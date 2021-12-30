Independent Wealth Network Inc. Invests $227,000 in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSR opened at $119.18 on Thursday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $82.65 and a 12 month high of $119.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

