Independent Wealth Network Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,286,000 after purchasing an additional 507,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

