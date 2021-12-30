Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 71,253 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.97% of TE Connectivity worth $435,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

