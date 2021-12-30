Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,221,000 after buying an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $229.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.51 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.36 and its 200-day moving average is $211.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy acquired 1,600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

