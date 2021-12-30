O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $708.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.