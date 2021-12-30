Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,325 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sysco by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 157,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY opened at $77.94 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

