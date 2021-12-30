Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

NYSE C opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

