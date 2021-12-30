Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.51 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.