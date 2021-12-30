Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,890,000 after purchasing an additional 841,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after buying an additional 509,445 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 175.0% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 743,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,932,000 after buying an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 154.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 673,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after buying an additional 408,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $238.43 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $197.63 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

