Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

