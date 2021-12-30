Conning Inc. Has $65.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.9% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,743.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,167,000 after buying an additional 536,015 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,859. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69.

