Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

