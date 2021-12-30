Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $1,258,000. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 31,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,469 shares of company stock worth $10,431,057. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

