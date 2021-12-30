Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 1.3% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.22. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $201,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

