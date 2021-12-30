Conning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $440.00. 94,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,461. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $440.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

