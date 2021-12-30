Conning Inc. Takes $50.29 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 465,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,285,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

