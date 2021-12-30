Conning Inc. Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $44,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $158,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after purchasing an additional 511,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $34,948,235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Shares of MTB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.15. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,037. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average is $146.30.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

