Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

