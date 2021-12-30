Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,306. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.19.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 87.24%.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.