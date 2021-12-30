Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.47. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

