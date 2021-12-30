Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,865 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YCG LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 352,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in CoStar Group by 90.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 426,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,715,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group by 692.8% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 34,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CoStar Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,289. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.91, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

