Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 13,319.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,373,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340,714 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $96,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,408. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

