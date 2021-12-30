Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,168. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

