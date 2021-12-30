Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $60,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $451.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

