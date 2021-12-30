MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,210,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 170.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 576,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 362,962 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 240,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.