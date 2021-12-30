Brighton Jones LLC Sells 341 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,444 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $139.41 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

