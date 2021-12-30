Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.83

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$80.83 and traded as high as C$89.87. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$89.76, with a volume of 570,445 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

