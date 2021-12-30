TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.06

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as high as $6.75. TESSCO Technologies shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 76,303 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $56.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.05.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,524,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 91,790 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

