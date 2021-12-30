Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.57.

Several research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.86. Olin has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

